Unique pieces of furniture created by students at Atlantic Technological University are being showcased in an open exhibition.

Three of the creations have claimed national awards, with Keith Roberts receiving the Ellis Award for Excellence in Making 2024.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Conor Farrell Award for Excellence in Design 2024 went to Melissa Shiel, while Pearse Summerville was recognised with the Robin and Lucienne Day Award 2024.

The ‘Icons 24’ exhibition, containing 56 individual pieces, is open weekdays at the National Centre for Excellence in Furniture Design & Technology until August 23rd.

The post ATU open exhibition to showcase students unique carpentry work appeared first on Galway Bay FM.