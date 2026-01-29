ATU invites tenders to come up with international student community app

Atlantic Technological University is in the market for a new app that connects and supports its international students.

The ATU, formerly GMIT, has invited tenders for an international student community app to connect and provide support to prospective and current students from abroad, and its trained senior international student ambassadors.

A budget of up to €150,000 has been allocated to the project.

According to tender documents, the app will be a “zero-staff effort application”.

They want it to leverage “the unique experiences and insights of ATU senior international student ambassadors, providing a support network that empowers prospective and current international students to navigate their academic and extracurricular journeys with ATU more effectively”.

The university, which has several campuses in Galway, want the app to “enhance its offer conversion and retention rates by cultivating early belonging, delivering tailored real-time messaging, and supporting peer discussions on pre-enrolment, student life, academic success, and personal growth”.

The app will help to do this by, “fostering peer-to-peer engagement amongst prospective international students, current international students and trained senior international student ambassadors”.

It will also create “a sense of belonging among prospective international students to the wider ATU community early in the recruitment funnel”.

The app will have tailored, targeted, and responsive messaging from ATU to prospective international students which will “address, in real-time, frequent points of discussion or interest discussed within the App community”.

The app will “share resources, offer guidance, and facilitate discussions on topics covering pre-enrolment, student life, academic success and personal development”.

Pictured: ATU…international student app.