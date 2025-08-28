  • Services

Services

ATU hosts Information Day for incoming first years and CAO advice service

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

ATU hosts Information Day for incoming first years and CAO advice service
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

ATU Galway is hosting an information day tomorrow for incoming first years in addition to providing an advice service on the CAO.

Students who didn’t receive the offer they hoped to get are encouraged to attend the event.

It will provide a chance to connect with the ATU’s team for advice and support navigating the CAO process.

The event will run from 11am until 2pm at the campuses in Galway, Letterkenny and Sligo.

Parents and Guardians are also welcome to attend.

More like this:
no_space
Day long roadworks tomorrow on R334 Cong Road in Headford

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoad resurfacing works will commence tomorrow morning...

no_space
Permission granted for safety works near Bushypark on N59

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPermission has been granted for safety works on the N...

no_space
Galway RNLI searches for new volunteers to join the crew

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway RNLI is searching for a number of new voluntee...

no_space
Life-size basking shark model on display at ATU Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA model of a life-sized basking shark is on display a...

no_space
Loughrea sustainable farm to open its gates to the public

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA sustainable farm in Loughrea is opening its gates t...

no_space
Man arrested following cocaine and cannabis seizures in Galway and Westmeath

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí have arrested a man in his 40s following cocai...

no_space
Industry leaders gather at University of Galway to discuss business growth in the West

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIndustry leaders have gathered at University of Galwa...

no_space
Public meeting in Athenry over plans for major power plant in Cashla

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public meeting is taking place in Athenry this even...

no_space
Galway TD and Junior Minister to focus on clearing bus driver testing backlog

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway East TD and Junior Transport Minister Sean Can...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up