ATU hosts Information Day for incoming first years and CAO advice service

ATU Galway is hosting an information day tomorrow for incoming first years in addition to providing an advice service on the CAO.

Students who didn’t receive the offer they hoped to get are encouraged to attend the event.

It will provide a chance to connect with the ATU’s team for advice and support navigating the CAO process.

The event will run from 11am until 2pm at the campuses in Galway, Letterkenny and Sligo.

Parents and Guardians are also welcome to attend.