ATU graduate from Galway presents nutrition project to Oireachtas Members

ATU Public Health Nutrition graduate Aoife Gillane from Kilbeacanty has presented her research on nutrition to Oireachtas members

Aoife was among 22 undergraduates chosen to present their research to the law-makers in Leinster House as part of the Póstaier san Oireachtais initative

It’s led by ATU and aims to strengthen the link between academic research and public policy.

Aoife told Galway Bay fm news she hopes her research on how healthcare professionals apply nutrition in clinical practise will allow them to better utilise nutrition as a tool