ATU Galway to benefit from €8.5m funding
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
ATU Galway is set to benefit from funding of €8.5 announced for the Atlantic Technological University, which has campuses across the west and north-west.
It’s part of an overall funding package worth €50m announced by Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris.
It aims to move newly established TU’s past the establishment phase and to help embed them deeper into the regions they serve.
The beneficiaries are ATU, Dundalk IT, Munster TU, South-East TU, TU Dublin and Technical University of the Shannon.
