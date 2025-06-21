ATU Galway students develop sports coaching app to replace tactics boards

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Three students from the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) in Galway, who developed a new app for sports coaches, have been honoured in a national awards programme.
The final-year Mechanical Engineering students won a Merit Award at the 2025 Enterprise Ireland Student Entrepreneur Awards for their sports coaching innovation, TactiCast.
The award-winning team — Alex Markey (Abbeyknockmoy, Co Galway), Arunas Pakalniskis (Derrymore, Co Westmeath), and Akeb Saleem (Roscrea, Co Tipperary) — developed TactiCast as part of their final-year Innovation and Enterprise module.
The project is a modern solution for sports coaches, replacing traditional tactics boards with a mobile app and battery-powered projector that allows real-time strategy sharing on the pitch or in the dressing room. David Keary, Lecturer at ATU said that the three students’ hard work, creativity, and dedication had shone through.
“Over the past 12 weeks, they have taken their idea from a sketch to a potential startup. It is a milestone for our department—this is the first time since 2016 that one of our Engineering Teams has reached the final ten of this national competition.”
The students received a €1,500 prize and presented their prototype during a two-day event hosted at Technological University Dublin. Now in its 44th year, the Student Entrepreneur Awards is one of Ireland’s longest running and most respected platforms for student innovation. The students were delighted to be involved in the event and remarked: Alex Markey from Abbeyknockmoy, Team Lead of TactiCast, said that being selected in the Top 10 of the Enterprise Ireland Student Entrepreneur Awards 2025 and receiving a Merit Award was an incredible honour.
“Showcasing TactiCast, our innovative sports coaching app developed through the Mechanical Engineering course at Atlantic Technological University, at the event in TU Dublin was a truly rewarding experience.
“It was a great opportunity to present our work, gain valuable feedback, and engage with other passionate student entrepreneurs and industry leading experts.”
Congratulating the team, Dr Orla Flynn, President of Atlantic Technological University said that the national Enterprise Ireland Student Entrepreneur awards, held annually, were extremely competitive. She also congratulated Dave Keary and all the ATU staff who supported them in their enterprise journey.
“Ireland needs graduates with strong entrepreneurial skills, and I’m delighted to see ATU’s progression in this regard,” she added.
Pictured: ATU Galway Mechanical Engineering students Arunas Pakalniskis from Westmeath, Akeb Saleem from Tipperary and Alex Markey from Abbeyknockmoy demonstrating their TactiCast product at the Enterprise Ireland Student awards.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway symposium honours legacy of pioneering veterinary surgeon Aleen Cust
Former European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness is one of the key speakers at this year’s annual ...
East Galway pupils have to cross busy road for sports
An urgent call has been made for improved safety measures at an East Galway primary school where ...
Galway Fishery to close due to high water temperatures
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Fishery on the Corrib River is to be closed to...
New Benedictine Monastery at Kylemore Abbey voted Ireland’s favourite building
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe newly built Benedictine Monastery at Kylemore Abb...
Independent councillor Mike Cubbard elected Mayor of Galway for the third time
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIndependent councillor Mike Cubbard of City Central h...
Drim National School pupil wins National Farm Safety Art Competition
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAaron Daniels from Drim National School in Loughrea h...
New public seating area unveiled near Blackrock Diving Tower
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new public seating area has been officially unveile...
Turloughmore's David Collins is new County Cathaoirleach
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe new Cathaoirleach of County Galway is Athenry/Ora...
Benedictine Monastery at Kylemore Abbey voted Ireland’s favourite building
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Benedictine Monastery at Kylemore Abbey has been ...