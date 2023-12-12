Marine scientists from ATU Galway have helped deploy the first acoustic devices in European waters to monitor marine mammals and underwater noise levels.

Dr. María Pérez Tadeo and Yaiza Pozo Galván travelled to the Strait of Dardanelles in Turkey last week to set up the equipment.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It’s part of the multi-million euro STRAITS project – or “Strategic Infrastructure for Improved Animal Tracking in European Seas”.

It aims to study the movement of sea animals at four locations, to better understand their biology and ecology, and aid in conservation and management.

Monitoring equipment is also being deployed in the Danish straits, the North channel in the Celtic Sea, and the Strait of Gibraltar.

The post ATU Galway scientists deploy first devices in Europe to monitor underwater mammals appeared first on Galway Bay FM.