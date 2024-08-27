ATU Galway planning major new STEM facility at Dublin Road campus
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
ATU Galway is planning to construct a major new STEM facility at its Dublin Road Campus.
It’d be a 5,500 sqm building that would front onto the Ballybane Road.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
STEM is a common acronym for four closely linked fields – science, technology, engineering and maths.
ATU Galway is now looking to build a major new STEM building that incorporates the schools of science and computing, and the school of engineering.
It’d be located on the Ballybane side and would have a huge visual footprint, standing in similar size and scale to the main building overlooking the Dublin Road.
The new facility would include lecture theatres and seminar rooms, laboratories, offices, group work areas and various other education spaces.
It would be attached to the existing School of Engineering and School of Science building, with linking bridges at first floor level.
Plans have now been lodged with city planners and a decision is due in October.
The post ATU Galway planning major new STEM facility at Dublin Road campus appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Refusal for new car showroom in Oranmore
County planners have refused permission for a new car showroom in Oranmore. Sean Fleming Motors i...
Claim City Council hasn’t “done homework” on impact of school travel on city traffic
Galway City Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland haven’t “done their homework...
Funding for two Galway projects under Disability and Participation Awareness Fund
Funding has been allocated to two Galway projects under the Disability and Participation Awarenes...
Taskforce Roadshow comes to Galway to tackle gum disposal
One in seven people continue to drop their gum on the ground, according to new findings from the ...
Water flows again for households in Dunmore
WATER restrictions, which had been in place in the Dunmore area of North Galway, have been lifted...
Green Sod Ireland and Notre Dame co-host Biodiversity Summer School at Kylemore
Green Sod Ireland, in partnership with Notre Dame University, are hosting a Biodiversity Summer S...
University of Galway SU President says the State needs to take responsibility for student accommodation
University of Galway SU President says the State needs to take responsibility for providing stude...
12 hour status yellow rain warning to come into effect in Galway from 10 tonight
The heavy rain leading into tonight’s Status yellow rain warning for Galway will make flood...
Four Galway schools recognised with Irish Heart Foundation awards
Four Galway schools are heading into the new academic year with CPR awards. The Irish Heart Found...