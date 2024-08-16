ATU Galway looking to build new art studio building at Cluain Mhuire campus
ATU Galway is looking to build a new art studio facility at it’s Cluain Mhuire campus.
The project is described as a two-storey modular building containing art studios and art rooms.
It’ll be sited at the back of the existing campus and will include a new pedestrian access gate to nearby Tara Grove.
City planners will make a decision next month.
