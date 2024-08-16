  • Services

Services

ATU Galway looking to build new art studio building at Cluain Mhuire campus

Published:

ATU Galway looking to build new art studio building at Cluain Mhuire campus
Share story:

ATU Galway is looking to build a new art studio facility at it’s Cluain Mhuire campus.

The project is described as a two-storey modular building containing art studios and art rooms.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It’ll be sited at the back of the existing campus and will include a new pedestrian access gate to nearby Tara Grove.

City planners will make a decision next month.

The post ATU Galway looking to build new art studio building at Cluain Mhuire campus appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Gardaí investigating possible terrorism motivation behind stab attack at Renmore Barracks

Gardaí say they’re exploring if the stabbing attack at Renmore Barracks was motivated by te...

no_space
Defence Forces confirms shots fired at Renmore Barracks during stabbing incident

The Defence Forces has confirmed that shots were fired at Renmore Barracks during a stabbing inci...

no_space
Chaplin stabbed at Renmore Barracks

The Army Chaplin at Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa was attacked and stabbed by a teenage assailant outside Ren...

no_space
Teen arrested and one man brought to hospital after stabbing incident at Renmore Barracks

A teenager has been arrested following a stabbing incident at Renmore Barracks last night. A man ...

no_space
University of Galway Professor appointed to national research board

A University of Galway Professor has been appointed to Taighde Éireann – Ireland’s new comp...

no_space
Marine renewable pilot programme launches for West Galway Gaeltacht schools

A new marine renewable pilot programme is being launched for West Galway Gaeltacht secondary scho...

no_space
Galway camogie star wins Best Dressed at Dublin Horse Show

Galway camogie star Lorraine Kelly has won the Best Dressed at The RDS Dublin Horse Show. She tak...

no_space
Galway United bid to spring FAI Cup upset against table toppers Shelbourne

GALWAY United’s hopes of emulating their run to the semi-finals of last season’s FAI Cup couldn’t...

no_space
World premiere at Abbey from Anna and Enda

Galway composer, singer and multi-instrumentalist Anna Mullarkey has teamed up with playwright En...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up