ATU Galway holding open day tomorrow

ATU Galway is hosting an open day across its two city campuses tomorrow (25/11)

The open day will run from 10AM-1PM at both its Dublin Road and Wellpark Road campuses.





A free shuttle bus will run between the two locations for people to experience all on offer with ease.

There will be talks from staff and students, exhibitions, tours and hands-on workshops throughout the day.

