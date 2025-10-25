ATU Galway Graduate wins Student Engineer of the Year Award for renewable energy storage system

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An energy storage system developed by an Atlantic Technological University Galway graduate has been awarded the Siemens Innovative Student Engineer of the Year Award 2025 by Engineers Ireland.

James Swift, a graduate of Energy Engineering at ATU Galway, received the award for developing a prototype hydrogen-based energy storage system designed to harness surplus renewable electricity and convert it into clean, reusable power.

This annual competition showcases projects by third-level engineering students that demonstrate innovation, sustainability, and commercial potential, and this year marked 25 years of sponsorship by Siemens.

Five finalist teams were invited to present their projects, which ranged from biomedical devices to energy innovations, to a panel of judges at the competition final in Engineers Ireland.