ATU Connemara graduate recognised with Design Award for Split-Stone Cabinet

A beautiful piece of furniture which weaves functionality with a showcase for iconic Connemara marble has won a prestigious award for a new graduate of the acclaimed furniture college in Letterfrack.

ATU Connemara graduate, Liam O’Flaherty, has been named the 2025 recipient of the Conor Farrell Award for Excellence in Design.

The award celebrates student excellence and was created in memory of the late Conor Farrell, in partnership with County Louth-based Farrell Furniture.

Originally from Kilmoyley in Kerry, Liam impressed the judging panel with his statement piece, ‘The Split-Stone Cabinet’, which combines functionality with striking aesthetic appeal.

“It’s a brilliant feeling to have my piece acknowledged with this award,” he said.

“It’s my highest achievement to date since I began making furniture and it gives me great confidence in my own abilities.”

The piece was part of a final year brief at ATU Connemara, requiring the integration of Connemara Marble into a furniture product. Liam’s concept evolved from an initial idea to emulate a natural break in stone, which became the defining feature of the design.

“Connemara Marble is often referred to as the ‘Gemstone of Ireland’,” said Liam. “It’s a highly symbolic and valued Irish material, so I was very excited to get the opportunity to use it in a project.”

Strongly influenced by mid-century design, the clean, minimalist form of the cabinet serves as a canvas for the Connemara Marble to stand out.

Pictured: Liam O’Flaherty’s award-winning Split-stone Cabinet.

“This is not just a functional cabinet but a showcase of the beauty of Connemara Marble in an untraditional way, which is what I feel makes it so unique. I owe great credit to Brendan Joyce of Joyce’s Marble Quarries and Lamont Stone, who helped manufacture my design to the highest standard.”

Liam was presented with the accolade by Paul Farrell of Farrell Furniture and becomes the fifth different recipient of the Conor Farrell Award, following 2024’s winner, Melissa Shiel.

Jeremy Madden, Chair of Furniture Design and Manufacture at ATU Connemara, has over 25 years’ experience in education and the furniture industry. He praised Liam’s passion and dedication throughout the project.

“It was a real pleasure to work with Liam on this project,” he said.

“What stood out in his work was his ability to allow Connemara Marble to speak – balancing structure, story and surface with care. Liam’s approach was both restrained and confident and I’m so pleased to see this honoured by the Conor Farrell Design Award.”

Having recently completed his studies at ATU Connemara, Liam plans to establish his own workshop and begin a professional career in furniture design.

Pictured: ATU Connemara graduate Liam O’Flaherty, the 2025 recipient of the Conor Farrell Award for Excellence in Design.