ATU art graduate wins prestigious ‘Taylor Art Award’ at RDS Visual Art Awards

ATU art graduate Taim Haimet has won the prestigious ‘Taylor Art Award’ at the RDS Visual Art Awards.

Previous winners include Walter Osborne, Sir William Orpen and Louis le Brocquy alongside contemporary artists such as Dorothy Cross and James Hanley.





The ceremony was held at the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

Taim specialised in 3D studies which encompass Sculpture, Digital Media and Ceramics.

A French student of Syrian descent, Taim is now on the MA in Creative Practice at the ATU Wellpark Road campus.

