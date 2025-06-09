ATU and Tuam business launch new Agri-Business Management scholarship

ATU and Tuam business Cormac Tagging has collaborated to launch a new Agri-Business Management Scholarship in the Mountbellew campus.

This scholarship of €3,000 provides meaningful financial support to incoming students entering the Agri-Business Management programme for the coming academic year and serves to ensure students feel encouraged and supported throughout their studies in ATU.

Cormac Tagging is an Irish-owned family business based in Tuam, supplying Department of Agriculture and Marine-approved identification products for cattle, sheep, pigs and goats.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for first-year students to be supported as they begin their journey in agri-business management. Collaborations like this show the real impact of industry and education working together to invest in the future of agriculture,” said Mountbellew Agricultural College Principal Dr Edna Curley.

Dr Seamus Lennon, Head of School of Business, welcomed this scholarship and sees it as a recognition of the importance of this innovative programme which is co-delivered by Mountbellew Agricultural College and ATU.

Michael Gill Head of Department of Organisational Development extended “Míle Buíochas” to all the parties involved in making this happen.

“We look forward to welcoming our new scholarship recipients and continuing to strengthen the ties between our academic community and the agri-business world,” he said.

To be eligible for consideration for the scholarship you must be a registered first year student of the Agri-Business Management programme (AU606 / AU506) and attending the relevant programme of study.

Further details on the application process for the scholarship will be provided on the Mountbellew Agricultural College website once the programme commences in September 2025.

For more information about the Agri-Business Management programme, see: Agri-Business Management – Atlantic Technological University.

Pictured: At the announcement of ATU Mountbellew Agricultural College Agri Business Management Scholarship were ( from left) Dr Edna Curley, Principal of Mountbellew Agricultural College, Ursula Kelly, MD of Cormac Tagging, sponsors of the Scholarship, Michael Gill, Head of Department – Organisational Development – ATU Castlebar Co. Mayo and Dr Orla Flynn, President of ATU.