ATU among researchers turning CSI to curb the illegal trade of rare animals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Scientists from Atlantic Technological University are among a group of researchers combatting the illegal trade of threatened sharks and rays with new CSI type methods

They are specialising in finding the ‘prints’, residue and genetic material from rare animals killed by poachers and traders, which is faster than traditional detection methods

ATU lecturer in Marine and Freshwater Biology Dr Allan McDevitt, says this type of DNA-based monitoring could be a game-changer in tackling this global problem

It follows a new study in which illicit shark fin residues were identified after dusting floors and surfaces in fish landing and processing plants in Indonesia

More than 80% were species listed as outlawed by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

The research team is now focused on making the technique fully portable so that results can be generated on-the-spot.