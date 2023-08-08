  • Services

Services

ATU among researchers turning CSI to curb the illegal trade of rare animals

Published:

ATU among researchers turning CSI to curb the illegal trade of rare animals
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Scientists from Atlantic Technological University are among a group of researchers combatting the illegal trade of threatened sharks and rays with new CSI type methods

They are specialising in finding the ‘prints’, residue and genetic material from rare animals killed by poachers and traders, which is faster than traditional detection methods

ATU lecturer in Marine and Freshwater Biology Dr Allan McDevitt, says this type of DNA-based monitoring could be a game-changer in tackling this global problem

It follows a new study in which illicit shark fin residues were identified after dusting floors and surfaces in fish landing and processing plants in Indonesia

More than 80% were species listed as outlawed by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

The research team is now focused on making the technique fully portable so that results can be generated on-the-spot.

More like this:
no_space
Funding grant for new medieval exhibition at Galway City Museum

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Museum has received a funding grant for a new strand ...

no_space
Locals rail against protest at Portumna library over LGBT+ books

Galway Bay FM Newsroom -Locals in Portumna have railed against a protest at the town library ear...

no_space
Government considering deferral of motorway charges including on the M4 Galway/Dublin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Junior Transport Minister says the government will consider d...

no_space
Galway to Dublin Greenway comes a step closer with new Athlone section

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway to Dublin Greenway has come a step closer with a new A...

no_space
Traffic management on the R344 at Inagh Valley due to rain damage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic management has been put in place on the R344 at Inagh Val...

no_space
NTA promises better bus services for South Connemara in coming months

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Transport Authority has promised to improve bus serv...

no_space
UHG remains under pressure with 61 patients on trolleys

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG remains under pressure after the bank holiday weekend, with 6...

no_space
Connemara shepards in the mountains of US being remembered in Carna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara men who shepherded sheep in the mountains of Oregon and...

no_space
COPE Galway says new domestic violence leave should be doubled

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COPE Galway says while full paid domestic violence leave set to b...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up