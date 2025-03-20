Atlantic Technological University, Galway and the BIA Innovator Campus announces feasibility study for World Gastronomy Region designation

In an exciting step towards global recognition, Cáit Noone FIHI, Head of Galway International Hotel School at the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) is delighted to announce the launch of a comprehensive feasibility study aimed at investigating the possibility of the West/North West of Ireland seeking a World Region of Gastronomy designation from the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism (IGCAT) based in Catalonia This prestigious designation acknowledges regions that demonstrate exceptional commitment to culinary heritage and promote sustainable food practices, positioning them as global leaders in gastronomy.

In partnership with the BIA Innovator Campus (BIA), Athenry, and funded by the Galway Culture company, the proposed feasibility study will assess the desire of the food community within the eight counties of the West and Northwest region of Ireland (namely, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Monaghan, Roscommon and Sligo) to apply for World Region of Gastronomy status.

Regions granted this prestigious designation benefit from increased visibility in international markets, enhanced tourism opportunities, and the potential for greater collaboration within the global food community. This initiative will not only promote sustainable food practices but also create avenues for local businesses to connect with food lovers, professionals, and other regions globally.

“We believe that our rich culinary traditions and commitment to sustainability makes us an ideal candidate for this designation,” said Cáit Noone, ATU. “This initiative will bring recognition to our region, strengthen local food businesses and raise awareness of our vibrant food culture. Galway was designated a European Region of Gastronomy in 2018 and this designation provided many opportunities for the food community across the county. Imagine a larger scale project for the entire region?”

Derek Dunwoody, General Manager of the BIA Innovator Campus said “our state-of-the-art innovation Campus was purpose built to develop and support food entrepreneurs, both locally and nationally, and forms part of the legacy contribution of the Galway European Region of Gastronomy designation.

“This feasibility study is an exciting step toward showcasing the West and Northwest’s distinctive food culture on the global stage. A World Region of Gastronomy designation would not only honour the region’s deep-rooted culinary traditions but also create new opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth. Galway Culture Company is delighted to support this initiative, which reflects our commitment to fostering international connections and celebrating the cultural and economic impact of our food community.” Marilyn Gaughan Reddan, CEO of Galway Culture Company.

The feasibility study bring together stakeholders from the local food industry, including chefs, farmers, restaurateurs, food producers, as well as food writers, cookery schools and food tourism operators. We encourage all members of the food business community to participate, share insights, and contribute to the process.

Through a series of public consultations in March and April, we aim to gather valuable input that will inform the study. If the feasibility study concludes that it meets the necessary criteria, a formal application will be submitted to the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism for consideration. The study is supported by the Galway Culture Company. The company was established to create opportunities to engage with EU and International partners and local place-based programming which honours the relationships and builds on the learnings, outcomes and legacies of Galway’s many European and Global designations including Galway’s designation as European Capital of Culture, UNESCO City of Film, European Green Leaf, European Region of Gastronomy

Stakeholders are invited to public consultation meetings scheduled as follows:

Donegal – Tue 25th March, University Boardroom, Letterkenny ATU, from 10.30 am to 12 pm

Sligo – Tue 25th March, Sligo ATU, Room G1031 Innovation Centre, from 3 pm to 4.30 pm

Galway & Roscommon – Wed 26th March, BIA Innovator Campus, Athenry from 10.30 am to 12 pm

Mayo – Tue 1st April, The Ellison Hotel, Castlebar, from 10.30 am to 12 pm

Leitrim – Wed 2nd April, Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon from 10.30 am to 12 pm

Cavan & Monaghan – Wed 2nd April, Cavan Crystal Hotel, Dublin Road, Cavan, from 3 pm to 4.30 pm

Registration for these meetings is vital. Email: wrg@biainnovatorcampus.ie for further information or click here to register: https://eu.jotform.com/build/250513721600342

Pictured: Cáit Noone FIHI, Head of Galway International Hotel School at the Atlantic Technological University (ATU)