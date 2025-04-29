Atlantic Technological University announces first-ever Alumni awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Atlantic Technological University has announced its first-ever Alumni awards
Seven graduates will be recognised at the university’s Spring Conferring Ceremonies
The conferring ceremonies will take place next week across ATU campuses in Galway, Donegal and Sligo
The Alumni recipients are:
Design, Education & Humanities: Author Pat McArt former Editor, Derry Journal
Engineering & Computing Alumni: Dr Shane Loughlin, Founder and President, ESE Academy
Business: Enda Mc Guane, Head of Asset Management, Land Development Agency
There are three receipients of the Science and Health award: Breege Conroy Walsh, founder & Managing Director of BWC MedTech Consulting and former VP at Medtronic; Evelyn O’Toole, Founder & CEO, Complete Laboratory Solutions and Lisa Lynch, Senior Manager R&D, Boston Scientific
Finally President Dr. Orla Flynn’s Alumni Award will go to Lauren Cadden, record-breaking Irish Sprinter and Paris 2024 Olympian