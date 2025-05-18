Atlantic Masters prepares for annual Lifeboat Swim

The Atlantic Masters Swimming Club along with the OMCSU & Galway RNLI Lifeboat Station have revealed details of its seventh annual Lifeboat Swim, set to take place on Saturday, July 5, at Renville Pier, Oranmore.

Open for entries now, the event offers a range of swim challenges, from a 250m Try-a-Swim for beginners to a more ambitious 2km swim for experienced open water swimmers.

Participants will have the unique opportunity to swim in the beautiful waters of Galway Bay, all while supporting two vital local search and rescue charities Galway RNLI and the Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit.

“We’re excited to celebrate the growth of our club, especially after our ten-year anniversary last year,” said Eimear Keane, Secretary of the Atlantic Masters Swimming Club.

“Open water swimming has grown in popularity, and our event caters to swimmers of all levels—whether you’ve just taken up swimming in open water or aiming to conquer the 2km challenge. We’ve made sure to create an inclusive and safe environment for everyone to enjoy,” she added.

The Atlantic Masters Swimming Club is a community-based swimming club focused on promoting open water swimming in Galway.

Established in 2014, the club has grown steadily, attracting swimmers of all ages and skill levels.

This 2km swim will take participants around swim buoys installed at Renville Pier, Oranmore. Swimmers will be provided with timing chips, and prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in both wetsuit and non-wetsuit categories.

Participants in the Try-a-Swim will receive a medal to commemorate their efforts.

Safety boats and kayakers will be stationed on the water to provide support throughout the day.

And in addition to being a fun and challenging event, the swim is a major fundraiser for the Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit and Galway RNLI.

Participants can register and find more details at www.atlanticlifeboatswim.com

Pictured: Launching the Atlantic Masters’ Lifeboat Swim which takes place on July 5 at Renville Pier, Oranmore were (from left) Eimear Keane, Secretary, Atlantic Masters Swimming Club; Galway RNLI volunteer crew Paddy Hennelly, Paul Carey, Darragh Heskin, Stefanie Carr and Máirtín Folan; and George Curley, Boat Officer/Senior Helm Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit. They are at the Galway Lifeboat Station which will benefit from the proceeds of the event.