Athlone to Galway Greenway tender company steps away due to its complexity and scale
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom -RPS, the tender company for the Athlone to Galway Greenway, has stepped away from the project
RPS has advised the lead authority, Westmeath County Council, that the project is no longer financially viable for the company.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
In a statement it says the decision is due to the complexity and scale of the route, and the upward market pressures in recent years.
It also outlines plans by Westmeath County Council and RPS to minimise delays to the project.
Galway County Council has made an assurance that public and landowner engagement will continue while it seeks a new consultant.
Speaking to Galway Talks, greenway action group campaigner, Tricha Donohue, says this is an opportunity to review the project
More like this:
Portiuncula Hospital officially opens 12 new bed ward
Galway Bay fm newsroom – 12 new beds are to be opened at Portiuncula Hospital today (mon se...
Concerns over repeated Do Not Consume notices for Inishbofin water supply
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over repeated Do Not Consume notices bei...
Bon Secours Hospital signs agreement to host clinical placements for TUS nursing students
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Bon Secours Hospital in Galway has signed an agreement with TU...
12 new beds to open at Portiuncula Hospital today
Galway Bay fm newsroom – 12 new beds are to be opened at Portiuncula Hospital today (mon se...
Gardaí make 19th arrest over public disorder incident at Galway Shopping Centre
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have arrested four more people in relation to the public or...
RSA comes under fire for ‘victim blaming’ campaign
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has defended its ‘be seen, be safe’ campaign for pedestrians and ...
Call for Criminal Assets Bureau to set up office in Galway
The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) should establish a temporary office in Galway to crack down orga...
Road safety scheme thrown into doubt after councillors’ vote
A proposal by councillors to retain parking spaces and retain a slip road has thrown into doubt a...
Calls for State aid to be diverted to tackle ash dieback
Funds to cut roadside hedges should be handed over to farmers to cut down trees with ash dieback ...