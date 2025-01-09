  • Services

Athenry weather station recorded a low of minus 7.1 degrees overnight

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The weather station in Athenry recorded a temperature as low as minus 7.1 degrees overnight.

A status orange low temperature and ice warning remains in place for most of the country, including Galway, until 11 this morning.

While a status yellow low temperature and ice warning will remain in place for the entire country until lunchtime tomorrow.

Road temperatures remain below freezing with motorists being warned to prepare for black ice even on treated roads.

It’s also expected to be wet today in the west, meaning wintry showers could pose further problems for roads later.

