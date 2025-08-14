  • Services

Services

Athenry to host over 100 global industry leaders for Irish Drinks Forum

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Athenry to host over 100 global industry leaders for Irish Drinks Forum
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Over a hundred global drinks industry leaders will descend on Athenry next month for the Irish Drinks Forum.

Senior executives from brands, government and supply chain leaders will attend the flagship event for the food-and-beverage export sector.

Tariffs, supply chain shocks, climate pressures and shifting consumer demand will feature as key topics at this year’s event.

It’ll be hosted at the BIA Innovator Campus in Athenry on September 3rd and 4th.

Lynn Harte, Programme Manager of the Irish Drinks Forum, has been speaking to our reporter Sarah Slevin

More like this:
no_space
27 Galway pre-schools to benefit from free lunches under new €4 million fund

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM27 Galway pre-schools are set to benefit from free lu...

no_space
Do Not Swim Notice issued for Portumna Lake

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Do Not Swim Notice has been issued for Portumna Lak...

no_space
Tom Doyle Motors Open Day in Loughrea

The Opel Vauxhall Club Ireland are delighted and exicited to have been invited to attend an “Open...

no_space
Blackrock tops list of Ireland's favourite sea swimming locations

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSalthill's Blackrock Beach has topped a list of Irela...

no_space
Director of Irish Museum of Modern Art to address climate art project in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Director of the Irish Museum of Modern Art Annie ...

no_space
Works to begin at Nun's Island for €4.3m University of Galway UrbanLab project

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConstruction works are beginning at Nun's Island as p...

no_space
Week-long Do Not Swim notice at Carna beach lifted

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA week-long Do Not Swim notice has been lifted at Tra...

no_space
Works begin at Nun's Island for €4.3m University of Galway UrbanLab project

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConstruction works are beginning at Nun's Island as p...

no_space
Roses from Kilchreest and Connemara represent New Zealand and Dublin for 2025 festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo of this years Rose of Tralee contestants are from...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up