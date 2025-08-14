Athenry to host over 100 global industry leaders for Irish Drinks Forum

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Over a hundred global drinks industry leaders will descend on Athenry next month for the Irish Drinks Forum.

Senior executives from brands, government and supply chain leaders will attend the flagship event for the food-and-beverage export sector.

Tariffs, supply chain shocks, climate pressures and shifting consumer demand will feature as key topics at this year’s event.

It’ll be hosted at the BIA Innovator Campus in Athenry on September 3rd and 4th.

Lynn Harte, Programme Manager of the Irish Drinks Forum, has been speaking to our reporter Sarah Slevin