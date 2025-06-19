  • Services

Published:

  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Athenry to host first ever Battle of the Colleges Young Shepherds Competition
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Athenry will host the first ever Battle of the Colleges Young Shepherds Competition this weekend.

Teams of students will compete in challenges such sheep handling and a technical sheep knowledge quiz, with €1,000 up for grabs.

The event is being hosted as part of the Sheep Open Day at Teagasc, Mellows Campus, Athenry this Saturday from 10AM-5PM.

There will also over 50 exhibits and displays, sheep breed competitions, along with butchery and cooking demonstrations

 

