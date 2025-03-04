  • Services

Athenry to host AI Advantage workshop for businesses

Athenry to host AI Advantage workshop for businesses
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Athenry will tomorrow host an Artificial Intelligence Advantage workshop for businesses at the BIA Innovator campus

It runs from noon to 2.20pm and aims to guide individual businesses on how to integrate AI into their operations with small everyday changes.

The panel of expert speakers includes entrepreneur, software designer, builder and You-Tuber Robert O’Shaughnessy.

The event is organised by the Local Enterprise Office and the PorterShed as part of Local Enterprise Week.

