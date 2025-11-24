Athenry teenager’s festive creations to feature at Local Food and Craft Gift Fair

An enterprising and talented 17-year-old student from Athenry will be among the exhibitors at this year’s Fair in the Black Box Theatre, offering a range of Christmas gifts and garden furniture – all crafted with his own hands.

Cormac Monahan will bring his stunning handcrafted Christmas crafts to this year’s Local Food and Craft Gift Fair at the Black Box Theatre. On Monday and Tuesday, December 1 and 2, the talented Athenry teenager will display a range of festive gifts, alongside his customary garden and patio planters.

A fifth year student at Presentation College Athenry, Cormac established his business, Esker Timber Creations, in 2023 and got involved with the Student National Enterprise Programme through the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Galway.

With encouragement from his Business Studies teachers, Monica Moroney and Margaret Brennan, and support from LEO Galway, he went on to win the Sustainability Award and the Overall Intermediate Award at the National Student Enterprise Programme 2024.

Since then, Cormac has continued to foster his creativity and has been making bespoke handcrafted timber planters and containers for homes and gardens.

Diversifying as the seasons demand, he has also created some wonderful Easter, Halloween and Christmas crafts each year.

“It all started when I was in Junior Cert and my granny wanted to do some work in her garden. My dad had a few pallets at home that he was throwing out, so I decided I’d try to make a garden planter for her,” said Cormac.

“I couldn’t believe the response she got and lots of people started to ask if I would make more. That’s where it all began, and when one of my teachers mentioned the Student Enterprise Programme, I decided to get involved,” he added.

Through the programme, Cormac embraced the idea of setting up his own business – from coming up with a name, to developing a website and other marketing materials, and then to bringing his products to market.

The garden and patio planters quickly became his staple offering, and the ambitious teenager began to take specific orders for bespoke animal and farm themed pieces.

“As the years progressed, I started to go to some local markets and people would ask if I could create a planter of a favourite animal or pet,” he said.

“Of course, sometimes people will ask for just a standard planter, but I always wanted to make sure my offering was different – something you couldn’t just pick up in a regular store,” he reasoned.

As well as the planters, Cormac regularly receives orders for other bespoke pieces and has created some fabulous sand and water tables for children, as well as garden seats, animal compounds, and other garden attractions.

“For the outdoor pieces, I use pressure-treated timber and they get a minimum of three coats of paint. I’ve also used the income to invest in my tools so I’m now using the best and most reliable tools on the market,” he said.

Cormac will bring a fabulous range of his Christmas products to the Local Food and Craft Gift Fair at the Black Box Theatre on Monday and Tuesday, December 1 and 2.

“I have all sorts of Christmas pieces ready for the Fair, some for indoors and others that have been developed to withstand the elements,” he promised.

From Santa and Mrs Claus figures to elves and gingerbread men, from stockings and toy sacks to penguins and lots more, there will be so much to choose from at the Esker Timber Creations stall this year.

“I’ll also be bringing a selection of my garden planters to the Black Box, and I’m happy to talk to shoppers about custom-made orders too,” said Cormac.

The Local Food and Craft Gift Fair will run in the Black Box Theatre for six days, beginning on Thursday week, November 27, and continuing until Tuesday, December 2.

Throughout the long weekend, LEO Galway will operate 14 free bus routes from towns all over Galway, taking groups to and from the Christmas Fair. Shoppers are advised to book their seats early to avoid disappointment. Bookings can be made by calling LEO on 091 509 090 or online at www.localenterprise.ie/Galway/.

Pictured: Athenry student Cormac Monahan, who won the Sustainability Award and the Overall Intermediate Award at the National Student Enterprise Programme 2024. Photo: Seán Lydon