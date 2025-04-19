  • Services

Athenry Student strikes gold at Fresh Film Festival Final

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Adam Flannelly from Colaiste An Eachreidh in Athenry struck gold at the Fresh Film Festival Finals in Athenry recently by winning the RTE best 60 second short film award with his film “LIFE”.

The film focuses on themes of war, global warming, and violence with no dialogue in Adam’s short.

Lead actor Gregory Palmer uses mainly facial expressions to convey the message.

Adam sits his Leaving Cert this June and intends to study Film and Digital Media with Business at NUIG this coming September.

Life has also just been selected for Kingston International Film Festival, where Adam’s dreams of winning the top Award there may come true.

LIFE is available to watch on the Fresh Film YouTube channel now.

