  • Services

Services

Athenry student reflects on achieving 625 points through Irish

Published:

Athenry student reflects on achieving 625 points through Irish
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/ut9hcg/culann_clipb553n.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Culann Stevens is a student at Coláiste an Eachréidh – and he got the maximum 625 points after completing his Leaving Cert through Irish.

He’s delighted his hard work had paid off and is hoping to do medicine in UCC.

Culann’s achievement is all the more impressive given he entered second level at Coláiste an Eachréidh with a very low level of Irish.

David Nevin spoke to Culann a little earlier and this is snippet of his interview.

More like this:
no_space
Galway students share their reactions to Leaving Cert results

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 62-thousand students received their Leaving Cert results t...

no_space
Galway TD calls for deferral of Concrete levy for sake of construction sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway TD Sean Canney is calling for a further deferral of the pr...

no_space
Claddagh Watch doubling patrols and staff for Leaving Cert results night

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Claddagh Watch will have two patrols, with double the staff, in G...

no_space
Over 3 thousand Galway students now assessing Leaving Cert results

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 3 thousand students across Galway are now assessing their Le...

no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of guesthouse in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal ...

no_space
Tuam Mother and Baby Home residents urged to have say on National Centre for Research and Remembrance

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government is urging Tuam Mother and Baby Home residents to h...

no_space
Steady increase in notices to build in Galway since January

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a steady increase in the number of notices to buil...

no_space
3,200 Galway students to receive Leaving Cert results this morning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 3,200 students across Galway will receive their Leaving Cert...

no_space
Connacht go down to heavy defeat but season still alive

Munster 46 Connacht 7 Connacht were brought crashing back down to earth in Musgrave Park at...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up