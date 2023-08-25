Athenry student reflects on achieving 625 points through Irish
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Culann Stevens is a student at Coláiste an Eachréidh – and he got the maximum 625 points after completing his Leaving Cert through Irish.
He’s delighted his hard work had paid off and is hoping to do medicine in UCC.
Culann’s achievement is all the more impressive given he entered second level at Coláiste an Eachréidh with a very low level of Irish.
David Nevin spoke to Culann a little earlier and this is snippet of his interview.
More like this:
Galway students share their reactions to Leaving Cert results
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 62-thousand students received their Leaving Cert results t...
Galway TD calls for deferral of Concrete levy for sake of construction sector
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway TD Sean Canney is calling for a further deferral of the pr...
Claddagh Watch doubling patrols and staff for Leaving Cert results night
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Claddagh Watch will have two patrols, with double the staff, in G...
Over 3 thousand Galway students now assessing Leaving Cert results
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 3 thousand students across Galway are now assessing their Le...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of guesthouse in Loughrea
Galway Bay fm newsroom – An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal ...
Tuam Mother and Baby Home residents urged to have say on National Centre for Research and Remembrance
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government is urging Tuam Mother and Baby Home residents to h...
Steady increase in notices to build in Galway since January
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a steady increase in the number of notices to buil...
3,200 Galway students to receive Leaving Cert results this morning
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 3,200 students across Galway will receive their Leaving Cert...
Connacht go down to heavy defeat but season still alive
Munster 46 Connacht 7 Connacht were brought crashing back down to earth in Musgrave Park at...