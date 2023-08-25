Athenry student reflects on achieving 625 points through Irish

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Culann Stevens is a student at Coláiste an Eachréidh – and he got the maximum 625 points after completing his Leaving Cert through Irish.

He’s delighted his hard work had paid off and is hoping to do medicine in UCC.

Culann’s achievement is all the more impressive given he entered second level at Coláiste an Eachréidh with a very low level of Irish.

David Nevin spoke to Culann a little earlier and this is snippet of his interview.