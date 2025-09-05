Athenry sports firm to exhibit at Ploughing Championships

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Athenry company is set to exhibit at the National Ploughing Championships later this month in Tullamore.

Score Factor will showcase their sports game to almost 300 thousand people as part of the Local Enterprise Village.

It’s described as an innovative game suitable for both indoors and outdoors, home or school, that promotes physical activity and skill development for children and adults alike.

This year’s Ploughing Championships take place in Tullamore from September 16th to 18th.