Athenry set for world record version of town’s iconic song

Three years ago Athenry resident Kamil Krolak brought 15,000 people together in Galway City for the world’s biggest street performance of ‘The Galway Girl’ which has been viewed online four million times.

This Bank Holiday Monday, he’s hoping to create an even bigger feat by breaking the world record for the largest tin whistle ensemble, gathering together over 1,000 people to play The Fields of Athenry’ in the square of the North Galway town.

The crowd will then be filmed singing and dancing to the iconic ballad in what promises to be the greatest street party the town has ever seen.

Since the call went out urging all community groups, schools and club to take part, producer Philip Cribbin said they have been overwhelmed by the feedback.

“We have had such a positive response and we are up on 1,000 individuals who have indicated they will come at this stage,” he explained.

Trad musician Matt Cunningham will lead those on the tin whistle in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record set by 1,015 people on an Achill beach in 2010.

