Athenry refugee centre is ruled out

The state has confirmed this week that a proposal to turn a former nursing home in Athenry into a centre for asylum seekers has been rejected – because planning permission is required for works on a septic tank.

The Department of Integration had confirmed that an offer had been made to turn the former Castleturvin Nursing Home into an International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) centre – but this week local Deputy Louis O’Hara was told that this had been rejected on planning grounds.

A letter to all local Oireachtas representatives from the Department of Integration clarified that work would need to be carried out on the septic tank – and that requires planning permission.

“As with all properties, in the event a subsequent offer is made in the future in respect of this site it may be assessed for use. However, it is currently not under consideration,” it concluded.

That led the Galway East Deputy to insist that communication and consultation is critical if another application is submitted.

“While this application has been rejected, the company involved may apply for the required planning permission and submit another proposal for IPAS accommodation if successful,” he said.

“If this happens it is critical that there is full information provided by the Department and meaningful consultation and engagement with the local community before any decision is made.

“This must include assessments of local public services in areas such as healthcare, education and transport to determine if the capacity is there to accommodate people.

“Communities shouldn’t be kept in the dark on these proposals and the lack of communication and information from the Department up to now has been unacceptable,” he added.

The purpose-built nursing home, 4km outside Athenry, was shut down by its owners in September 2022 after two decades in business due to costs and staffing shortages. There were 22 single and ten double ensuite rooms in the facility.

Deputy O’Hara said the local community had learned about the move to reopen as an IPAS facility in December but had not been able to get answers from the Department on issues of concern.

However, last week the Department agreed to meet with concerned residents – and this week came confirmed that the plan has been rejected…at least for now.

