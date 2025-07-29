Athenry out in force to raise funds for upgrade of local playground

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Crowds thronged Athenry Castle Park and the children’s playground on Saturday week last for Athenry’s ‘Big Day Out’, a fundraising day to upgrade and maintain the local playground.
Good weather ensured that it was a wonderful success – with the focus on promoting local talent, creativity, and music.
Youth creators and local craftspeople were featured with their own stalls, food trucks were busy and the continuous and varied live music added spice to the day.
In the playground, families enjoyed creative play, workshops and activities like dancing, drumming, mural painting, yoga, crafts, sensory play, and more.
The playground fundraiser opened with the official opening of Athenry Little Library, a book-sharing initiative gifted to the town by Athenry Community Council.
Art from local residents Scott Hartney, Tanya McGarry, Eve Dillon and others and authors Katherine Scanlon and Georgia-Mai O’Boyle read from their latest books.
Julie-Rose McCormick’s Puppet Theatre and Ultraflex Dance Academy provided entertainment and workshops.
The continuous concert featured acts such as the Hielscher brothers and Philip Joyce from Esker and a young rock band named Infrared.
And the playground group’s ‘Design Your Dream Playground’ art competition attracted more than 400 entries.
‘A great opportunity to get together for a really good cause’ was the verdict of local Cllr. Peter Feeney, who also chairs the Athenry Community Council.
Since re-forming in 2024, the local playground group has been working to bring attention to the playground, which, after over 20 years of use, has begun to deteriorate and become unsafe.
The group has raised €50,000 through community activism, donations, and fundraisers. The funds will be used to refurbish the playground and install new equipment.
Progress can already be seen, thanks to the recent purchase of new sensory play panels, which were funded in part by Galway County Council’s Community Development Scheme Infrastructure Grant.
Pictured: Cormac Monahan of Esker Timber Creations showed his unique handmade planters at Athenry’s Big Day Out. Photos by Kennedy-Beirne/eirefoto
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Call for expansion to campervan park in Portumna
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere is a call to expand the motorhome and campervan...
Aldi loses battle for earlier delivery times at Athenry store
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSupermarket giant Aldi has lost its battle for earlie...
Mervue man wins award at Marine Institute's Bursary Presentation Day
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMarine Institute Bursary student Sean McDermott from ...
PorterShed celebrates the Galway Races – with nod to building’s former life
By Nigel Moran, PorterShed As the excitement builds across Galway for the iconic Festival of R...
Galway MMA Club show true colours after their friend is diagnosed with rare cancer
Members of a Galway city Mixed Martial Arts Club have rallied in force to help one of their own –...
Cleggan / Claddaghduff Public Water Supply declared safe to drink
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Éireann has assured Cleggan/Claddaghduff custom...
Uisce Eireann forced to provide alternative supplies in Lurgan Park as repair work postponed
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Eireann has been forced to provide alternative ...
Health Minister urged to make statement and outline roadmap on maternity services future at Portiuncula
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMinister for Heath Jennifer Carroll MacNeill is being...
UHG under severe pressure with 70 patients on trolleys
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUHG is under severe pressure today, with 70 patients ...