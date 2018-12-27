Athenry Oranmore councillors unanimously agree to support change of Baile Chláir motorway signs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County Councillors in the Athenry Oranmore Municipal District have voted unanimously to support the change of the Baile Chláir motorway signs.

The motorway signs for Claregalway Village are currently only in Irish, which many councillors claim is causing confusion to those looking for the village without an understanding of Irish.

The motion was put forward by Athenry/Oranmroe councillor Jim Cuddy and was widely supported by his council colleagues.

Councillors will now write to Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne to amend the current legislation and have the signs made bilingual.