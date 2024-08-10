Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Louis O’Hara chosen as Sinn Fein Candidate for Galway East in General Election
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Louis O’Hara has been selected as Sinn Fein’s candidate for Galway East in the upcoming General Election.
Councillor O’Hara was selected through the party’s internal general election candidate convention and only won his seat in the latest local elections two months ago.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
He stated in a post on X that he was ‘honoured’ to have been chosen by Sinn Fein to contest the election in Galway East.
He also said that he was looking forward to delivering on the party’s message of a ‘fair, equal and united Ireland in the constituency in the weeks and months ahead.’
The post Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Louis O’Hara chosen as Sinn Fein Candidate for Galway East in General Election appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway’s man of many parts is back for another year at Festival of Kerry
Galway’s man of many parts – broadcaster, County Councillor and perennial MC – Ollie Turner is ba...
Ballinasloe company celebrates 75 years – and five generations of family business
It started with humble beginnings and an Adana hand-operated printing machine in 1949 – but KPW P...
Imelda May ensures life’s a picnic for Galway singer
A rising star of Galway’s music scene is one of an elite group of Irish buskers who will be mento...
Restoration of water supply in Oranmore and Maree pushed out to midnight
The restoration of the water supply in Oranmore and Maree has been pushed out to midnight. Origin...
Public consultation opens on enhancement scheme for key Tuam area
Public consultation has opened on the Ballygaddy Road park enhancement scheme in Tuam. Galway Cou...
Galway’s The Saw Doctors added to next week’s lineup for Electric Picnic
Galway’s The Saw Doctors have been added to the lineup for Electric Picnic. The festival ki...
Plans for two dozen new homes in Milltown
Planning permission is being sought for almost two dozen new homes in Milltown. Eleanor Sheridan ...
Government funding for three Galway bog-related community projects
Government funding has been announced for three Galway bog-related community projects. €52,000 is...
Gardaí say Galway’s third-level students need to be more aware of accommodation scams
Gardaí say Galway’s third-level students need to be more aware of accommodation scams. Stud...