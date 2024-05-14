Athenry/Oranmore area Independent Councillor James Charity reverses his decision to step away from politics
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Athenry/Oranmore area Independent Councillor James Charity has reversed his decision of five months ago to step away from politics.
As a result, he will now stand in the June 7 elections to defend his seat.
Councillor Charity said his decision in December was due to personal and business commitments.
He says that because no one from the general Corrandulla area put their name forward to run, he didn’t want the area left unrepresented.
Councillor Charity has been explaining his change of man to our reporter David Nevin.
