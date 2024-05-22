Athenry headquarted Coffey Group celebrates award of 5th best place to work in Ireland
The Coffey Group, headquartered in Athenry, is celebrating being awarded the 5th best place to work in Ireland in 2024 by the Sunday Independent & Statistica.
The company, which is 50 years old this year is a water infrastructure and civil engineering specialist
It operates across the construction sector throughout Ireland & the UK and has 400 employees
