The Coffey Group, headquartered in Athenry, is celebrating being awarded the 5th best place to work in Ireland in 2024 by the Sunday Independent & Statistica.

The company, which is 50 years old this year is a water infrastructure and civil engineering specialist





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It operates across the construction sector throughout Ireland & the UK and has 400 employees

The post Athenry headquarted Coffey Group celebrates award of 5th best place to work in Ireland appeared first on Galway Bay FM.