Athenry gets green light for big housing development

A large-scale residential development has been approved for Athenry with permission granted for the construction of 133 badly needed dwellings in the town.

Already it is understood that the developers, Athenry Ventures Limited, have already received a number of inquiries from potential purchasers who are finding it extremely difficult to access properties in the city.

The proposed development at the site of Culliarbaun House, which was built around 1920, has been granted permission subject to 35 planning conditions being complied with.

The development, on a ten-acre site, includes the provision of twelve one-bed units, ten two-bed units, 109 three-bed units and two four-bed dwellings.

It also provides for a pre-school creche, the provision of 185 car parking spaces, 274 long-term bicycle parking spaces and 100 short-term bicycle parking spaces along with the provision of extensive, communal, open space.

During the planning process, concern was expressed locally that as Culliarbaun House is registered as a National Build Heritage Structure the extensive development may have potential implications for the continued preservation and heritage value of this property.

It was stated in a submission to the planning authority that the proposed development appeared to involve works near or adjacent to the house.

“Any intervention in close proximity should be carried out with due care and sensitivity to ensure the integrity, setting and historic character of the structure are fully respected and preserved,” it said.

“Any new development should be designed to compliment and not detract from the historic and architectural context of the protected structure,” it further stated in the submission.

The site itself is located around 900 yards from the town centre and agents on behalf of the applicants say that it will be situated in close proximity to well-established and successful residential developments, making it a favourable location to develop additional housing.

“The development fabric will therefore remain consistent and will help facilitate community growth,” it was stated by the agents.

They went on to say that it is proposed the existing building on site will be retained and refurbished to serve as a crèche facility.

There are also a number of existing sheds on site, adjacent to the old house. It is proposed that these sheds are demolished and a new building provided to also serve as part of the crèche.

The remainder of the site is greenfield land, with few constraints. It is predominantly flat, with some steeper topography due to an identified esker on site, as identified in the Athenry Local Area Plan.

However, a thorough desk study research assignment prepared by Robert Meehan into eskers and their spatial complexity across Ireland was included as part of this planning application, to determine the importance of the esker noted on the site.

The results of the desk study, visual assessment and esker research were collated to assess whether or not the site could be developed as a housing development without placing the geological character of the site at risk.

Pictured: Culliarbaun House, Athenry.