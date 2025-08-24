Athenry embraces Lady Day with pilgrims’ walk to Holy Well

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
Words and photos: Francis Kennedy
It may not have been as colourful as it used – but Athenry was still embraced in a general air of fun and celebration on ‘Lady Day’ on Friday last.
The centrepiece of the day, the annual procession, departed from the Square and pilgrims joined the local priests to walk to Lady’s Well, a kilometre and a half east of the town in Kingsland.
The narrow road was packed with cars, but stewards did a wonderful job, directing all into a dry field which was used as a carpark.
Stalls were set up in the official carpark offering for sale everything from statues of Our Lady to framed photographs of the late Pope Francis, from holy-water containers to rosary beads and other souvenirs of the pilgrimage.
Mass was celebrated at 3pm and the pilgrims wended their way back to the town.
As it was glorious day, weather-wise, many stayed on and the pubs, restaurants and Fox/McFaddens’ Funfair were well supported – although the absence of live music in the Square curtailed the festivities more than in the past.
Pictured: Crowds at the grotto at Lady’s Well.
