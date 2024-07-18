Athenry completes unbeaten campaign with FAI U-17 Cup success

Athenry FC 4

Killester Donnycarney 2

By Mike Rafferty

FOR the second time in two months, Athenry collected a national girls title as the club followed up their U-16 triumph in May with an FAI U-17 success on Sunday afternoon in Mullingar. The victory saw Athenry complete a 19-match unbeaten campaign after Connacht Cup, Galway Premier League and Premier Cup successes.

For the duration of this contest, they were the better side as a two goal interval advantage was turned into three on the resumption and while the Dublin side recovered somewhat to get back into the game, the victory of the Galway girls was never in doubt.

Having scored 26 goals in earlier wins over Ballyglass (8-0), Cockhill Celtic (6-1), Carrigaline (5-0) and North End United by 7-2 in the semi-final, scoring goals was never a problem for Athenry, but it took them some time to find the range.

Having started the game well and generally being in control of proceedings, they eventually made the breakthrough on 19 minutes when Kerri O’Driscoll drilled an effort from inside the box past Cadence Kenna-Daly to make it 1-0. While continuing to enjoy an edge, Athenry took some time before they made it 2-0 on the stroke of half time, when Mollie Noone provided the pass that set up O’Driscoll for her second.

Killester Donnycarney, who defeated Shelbourne by 4-1 in the semi-final, certainly came out with renewed vigour in the second half as they chased a goal that would get them back into the game. However, with Athenry competing for every ball, they protected their advantage before making it 3-0 on 68 minutes.

On this occasion, it was Niamh Kilgannon who provided the assist as Ella Farrelly applied the finish to give them a greater degree of comfort.

The Metropolitan Girls League side did pull one back with 10 minutes remaining when Drew Hendrick scored from a rebound after goalkeeper Mollie Gilligan had initially made an impressive stop when she saved her penalty.

Despite that goal, there were few nervous moments for Athenry thereafter and with Anna Jordan outstanding in midfield, they continued to look the better side.

Pictured: The Athenry team which won the FAI Girls Under 17 Cup Final against Killester Donnycarney FC in Gainstown, Westmeath on Sunday. Back row, left to right: Hazel Burke, Tarron Kilkenny, Katie Noone, Mollie Gilligan, Cora Sweeney, Sarah Egan, Sophie Costello, Amira Bouhlel McNamara, Alison McGreevey. Front row: Niamh Kilgannon, Anna Jordan, Clodagh Crowley, Kerri O’Driscoll, Mollie Noone, Ella Farrelly, Chloe McHugh.