Athenry community group aims to raise €75,000 to replace and repair rotting equipment

Athenry’s only public amenity is falling apart – and the community claims it has been left to foot the ongoing repair bill to patch it up.

That in turn means that the town’s Community Playground, opened in 2004, is now facing an uncertain future due to its age and condition.

“At this point, we’re barely keeping the playground open,” said Shauna Coll, secretary for the newly re-established Athenry Community Playground Group. “We’re spending our money repairing rotting equipment and throwing good money after bad.”

The group reformed in October 2024 after a major piece of equipment, the senior play structure, was removed for safety reasons. Since then, the group has been working to raise funds to replace it and tackle a long list of necessary repairs on existing equipment.

Over that period, they have also raised €8,500 through community fundraisers, established an online donation site, marched in the St Patrick’s Day parade, and hosted a community playdate at the playground after the event.

For Easter, the group hosted a “Hop & Hunt” fundraiser and is planning a creative play day fundraiser for summer.

The group recently received €2,400 in funding from Galway County Council’s Community Development Scheme that will be used toward new sensory play panels.

“What the playground really needs is an intervention,” said Dr. Michelle McMahon, who works as a child psychologist and volunteers as treasurer with the playground group.

“The equipment at the playground is not up to standard. There is an opportunity here to create an inclusive, safe place to play for children of differing abilities and needs.”

But this kind of remodel, she says, would require major community participation and financial investment.

Most playgrounds in Galway County are owned and managed by local community groups and only insured by the County Council. There is typically no funding or management provided by the council.

Athenry Community Playground is the oldest community-owned playground in the county and the only public play space in Athenry.

The group hopes to raise €75,000 to replace the missing senior play equipment. But if they want to replace all the other ageing and rotting equipment, they would need to raise €200,000 or more.

Despite all the work the volunteer group does to raise funds and manage the playground’s upkeep, there is little hope of being able to afford to replace equipment any time soon.

“This is simply untenable,” said Caroline Needham, ACPG volunteer and teacher at Athenry Primary School.

“Asking the community to give such a large sum of money for something that should be a free, public amenity is offensive.”

The group is collaborating with local TDs and county councillors in the hopes of finding a way to invest in the only public amenity the town has.

“With collective action and community spirit, we can build not just a better playground, but a stronger, more connected Athenry,” said Shauna Coll.

“The children and families of this town deserve nothing less.”

To get involved or donate, visit: athenryplayground.ie.

Pictured: Participants enjoying the Easter “Hop & Hunt” fundraiser to replace old equipment in the Athenry Community Playground.