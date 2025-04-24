  • Services

Athenry community facing €200,000 bill to keep playground open

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The community of Athenry is facing a bill of around €200,000 to keep its playground open.

Locals say the public amenity, which is the oldest community-owned playground in Galway, faces an uncertain future due to its age and condition.

They have been attempting to raise funds to replace and repair ageing, rotting and unsafe wooden equipment at the playground.

Treasurer of the Athenry Community Playground, Michelle McMahon says the facility is vital for the area

