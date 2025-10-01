  • Services

Services

Athenry chosen to pilot new online secondary schools admission system

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Athenry chosen to pilot new online secondary schools admission system
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Athenry has been chosen as one of five locations nationwide to trial a new online system for post-primary school admissions.

It allows parents and guardians to apply for first-year places, including special class placements.

Once a student has accepted a place in a school, other schools that have offered the student a place will be notified.

Clarin College, Coláiste an Eachréidh, and Presentation College in Athenry are all covered by the pilot which runs until October 22nd.

Other pilot areas nationwide are Celbridge, Clonakilty, Greystones and Tullamore/Killina.

Further information is available at ApplyToSchool.ie

More like this:
no_space
Electoral commission to visit city as part of presidential election voter drive

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Electoral Commission - An Coimisiún Toghcháin - i...

no_space
Clonboo village features in new Netflix series 'House of Guinness'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA village in Galway serves as one of the locations fo...

no_space
New report places Galway fifth highest nationally for flood-risk

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new report has found that insurance claims from Gal...

no_space
Artist transforms Storm Éowyn-fallen trees in Barna Woods into magical sculptures

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA chainsaw artist has transformed Storm Éowyn-fallen ...

no_space
Cabinet to discuss €3bn plan for semiconductor "megasite" in Oranmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Cabinet is set to discuss a plan to develop a €3b...

no_space
'Farmers Haggart' social group established in Killererin

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new 'Farmers Haggart' group has been established in...

no_space
Weather warnings issued as Storm Amy expected to hit Ireland

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMet Éireann has issued wind and rain warnings over th...

no_space
Survey finds Connacht has highest percentage of people without retirement savings

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA survey has found that Connacht has the highest perc...

no_space
Major regional roadshow in Ballinasloe on organic livestock sector

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA major regional roadshow aimed at growing Ireland's ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up