Athenry chosen to pilot new online secondary schools admission system

Athenry has been chosen as one of five locations nationwide to trial a new online system for post-primary school admissions.

It allows parents and guardians to apply for first-year places, including special class placements.

Once a student has accepted a place in a school, other schools that have offered the student a place will be notified.

Clarin College, Coláiste an Eachréidh, and Presentation College in Athenry are all covered by the pilot which runs until October 22nd.

Other pilot areas nationwide are Celbridge, Clonakilty, Greystones and Tullamore/Killina.

Further information is available at ApplyToSchool.ie