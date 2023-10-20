Athenry business among 3 companies praised for innovation at national awards

Athenry business, Konree Innovation, is among three companies being praised for their innovation in the Aquatech sector.

Konree Innovation uses AI technology and machine learning to drive sustainable seafood farming.





The local marine-tech company represented the West as a finalist in BIM Aquatech Business of the Year awards.

CEO of Konree Innovation Margaret Rae outlines how the company uses AI to combat sea lice, a parasite that affects fish.

