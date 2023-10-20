  • Services

Athenry business among 3 companies praised for innovation at national awards

Published:

https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/5i42qf/aquatech.mp3
Athenry business, Konree Innovation, is among three companies being praised for their innovation in the Aquatech sector.

Konree Innovation uses AI technology and machine learning to drive sustainable seafood farming.


The local marine-tech company represented the West as a finalist in BIM Aquatech Business of the Year awards.

CEO of Konree Innovation Margaret Rae outlines how the company uses AI to combat sea lice, a parasite that affects fish.

The post Athenry business among 3 companies praised for innovation at national awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

