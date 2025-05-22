Athenry based company Nibbed takes home the ‘Best Pitch’ Award at national competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Athenry based company Nibbed has taken home the ‘Best Pitch’ Award at a national competition

Seven start-ups pitched to an audience of Angel Investors & VCs.

Nibbed, which is based in the Bia Innovator campus, is redefining the hot drinks space with pure hot cacao as a coffee alternative and is planning to expand into the UK market.

Mary Ryan, Deputy CEO of WestBIC said Nibbed’s award reflects the high calibre of innovation and dedication emerging from Ireland’s start-up ecosystem.