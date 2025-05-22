  • Services

Services

Athenry based company Nibbed takes home the ‘Best Pitch’ Award at national competition

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Athenry based company Nibbed takes home the ‘Best Pitch’ Award at national competition
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Athenry based company Nibbed has taken home the ‘Best Pitch’ Award at a national competition

Seven start-ups pitched to an audience of Angel Investors & VCs.

Nibbed, which is based in the Bia Innovator campus, is redefining the hot drinks space with pure hot cacao as a coffee alternative and is planning to expand into the UK market.

Mary Ryan, Deputy CEO of WestBIC said Nibbed’s award reflects the high calibre of innovation and dedication emerging from Ireland’s start-up ecosystem.

More like this:
no_space
Plans lodged for new housing estate at Briarhill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been lodged for a new housing estate on th...

no_space
Galway County LGFA players open new Lidl in Claregalway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County LGFA players Nicola Ward, Kate Slevin a...

no_space
Overdue Transport Strategy for Galway paused until Ring Road decision

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn already well-overdue new Transport Strategy for Ga...

no_space
Major step foward for GRETB amalgamated further education campus in Wellpark

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a major step forward for the GRETB amalgamate...

no_space
Annual Children’s Remembrance Mass to take place this Sunday in Westside

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Annual Children’s Remembrance Mass is to take pla...

no_space
Pinergy appoints Juan-Paul Roux as a Commercial Energy Consultant for Connacht

Pinergy, the energy transition company, has today announced the appointment of Juan-Paul Roux as ...

no_space
Step forward for plans for new community centre in Moycullen

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's been a significant step foward in plans for a...

no_space
Calls for upgrade of public toilets in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local councillor is calling for the public toilets ...

no_space
Indications plug to be pulled on Carna Bay Hotel as IPAS centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are strong indications that International Prote...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up