Athenry-based author shortlisted in British Fantasy Awards

Published:

Athenry-based author shortlisted in British Fantasy Awards
Athenry-based author David Green has been shortlisted for the British Fantasy Awards

His book, Path of War, is one of 6 shortlisted for the Robert Holdstock Award for Best Fantasy Novel

The shortlist is devised from the popular vote by the readership of the British Fantasy Society

The award itself is decided by a jury made up of authors, readers, editors and agents

The winners will be announced at Fantasycon in Birmingham on September 16th

Originally from the north-west of England, David now lives in Athenry with his wife and son

