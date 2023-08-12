Athenry-based author shortlisted in British Fantasy Awards
Athenry-based author David Green has been shortlisted for the British Fantasy Awards
His book, Path of War, is one of 6 shortlisted for the Robert Holdstock Award for Best Fantasy Novel
The shortlist is devised from the popular vote by the readership of the British Fantasy Society
The award itself is decided by a jury made up of authors, readers, editors and agents
The winners will be announced at Fantasycon in Birmingham on September 16th
Originally from the north-west of England, David now lives in Athenry with his wife and son
