Athenry Agricultural Show to take place this weekend

The Athenry Agricultural Show will take place tomorrow.

It’ll offer a range of classes in categories including showjumping, equine showing, sheep, dog show, baking, home produce and craft.





There’ll also be craft displays and trade stands, as well as a range of children’s activities.

The event takes place at the Teagasc Mellows Campus outside Athenry Town – full details can be found at AthenryAgriShow.com.

