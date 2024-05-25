Athenry Agricultural Show to take place this weekend
The Athenry Agricultural Show will take place tomorrow.
It’ll offer a range of classes in categories including showjumping, equine showing, sheep, dog show, baking, home produce and craft.
There’ll also be craft displays and trade stands, as well as a range of children’s activities.
The event takes place at the Teagasc Mellows Campus outside Athenry Town – full details can be found at AthenryAgriShow.com.
