  • Services

Services

Athenry Agricultural Show to take place this weekend

Published:

Athenry Agricultural Show to take place this weekend
Share story:

The Athenry Agricultural Show will take place tomorrow.

It’ll offer a range of classes in categories including showjumping, equine showing, sheep, dog show, baking, home produce and craft.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

There’ll also be craft displays and trade stands, as well as a range of children’s activities.

The event takes place at the Teagasc Mellows Campus outside Athenry Town – full details can be found at AthenryAgriShow.com.

 

The post Athenry Agricultural Show to take place this weekend appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway Community Circus to host Circus in the Park tomorrow

A free family-friendly day of circus activities will be held tomorrow at Father Burke Park in Gal...

no_space
Packed programme for Headford Festival with five days of diverse entertainment

Headford is gearing up for a five-day extravaganza of music, sports, arts, and community engageme...

no_space
Galway RNLI lifeboat volunteer selected as finalist for Dara Fitzpatrick Award

A Galway lifeboat volunteer who – in her professional life as a nurse – also organises training i...

no_space
One-day family festival will celebrate creativity, art and performance for kids

A feast of interactive workshops, artistic demonstrations, and live performances – all providing ...

no_space
Baby and woman in her thirties taken to UHG following single vehicle collision near Loughrea

A baby and a woman in her 30s have been taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated non-lif...

no_space
New Mr Price store to open in Doughiska

The Irish-owned retailer Mr Price is set to open a new store in Doughiska. The signage was put up...

no_space
Clarinbridge author celebrates Children’s Books Ireland award

Clarinbridge local, Serena Molloy, is celebrating her win at the KPMG Children’s Books Irel...

no_space
Croí launches new health unit to bring travelling service across County Galway

Cróí has launched its new mobile health unit, which will travel across County Galway delivering v...

no_space
Significant social housing development approved in Claregalway

A significant social housing development has been approved for the Oranmore Road in Claregalway. ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up