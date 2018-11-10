Assurance given that locals will be fully consulted on Dunkellin bridge proposals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An architectural firm has been appointed to draw up possible design proposals for Dunkellin bridge.

The structure collapsed in recent months while it was undergoing works resulting in the closure of the Kilcornan Wood road being extended by several weeks.

A delegation from the Dunkellin bridge area met Loughrea Municipal District councillors this week to discuss their concerns.

Officials advised there would be full consultation with locals regarding the future proposal for the bridge and the various design options.

A public meeting is also planned as part of the final stages of the consultation process.

