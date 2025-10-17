As new owners bed in at Galway Bay fm new CEO, Oranmore's Fionnuala Rabbitt, says ambition is to grow audience through excellent local radio

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Bay FM has been sold to Bay Broadcasting, the Irish-owned radio group behind Radio Nova, Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio and Sunshine 106.8.

The sale was approved by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and the Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan.

The transaction, first announced in early June, sees Bay Broadcasting add Galway Bay FM to its portfolio, making it the second largest radio group in Ireland and the largest Irish-owned radio group in the country.

Kevin Branigan, CEO, Bay Broadcasting, says Galway Bay fm is a terrific station with an outstanding team and a legacy that’s unmatched in Irish local radio.

“Galway Bay FM is a terrific station with an outstanding team and a legacy that’s unmatched in Irish local radio. Its heritage as the voice of Galway is something we deeply respect and are proud to help sustain. As we welcome it into the Bay Broadcasting portfolio, we see huge opportunity to support the station’s growth and to ensure it continues to thrive as the leading radio broadcaster of the west of Ireland.”

As part of this new chapter, Bay Broadcasting has confirmed the appointments of Oranmore native Fionnuala Rabbitt as Chief Executive Officer and former CEO Keith Finnegan as Chairman of the Board.

Fionnuala Rabbitt, newly appointed CEO and former producer and digital media lead at Galway Bay FM, said: “It is truly special to be returning to Galway Bay FM, where my broadcasting career began, and indeed to Galway, my home city. After over a decade living and working in Donegal with Highland Radio, I’m thrilled to return with a fresh perspective and deep respect for the station’s unique place in the community. Galway Bay FM is part of the fabric of this region, and I look forward to working with the team to build on that heritage.”

Returning to the station as Chairman of the Board, Keith Finnegan expressed his enthusiasm for the next chapter: “Galway Bay FM has always been close to my heart. I spent more than three decades working with the most talented professionals in the business, and I’m proud to take on the role of Chairman at such an exciting time for the station. I look forward to supporting the team and helping to shape the next chapter of Galway Bay FM’s success.”