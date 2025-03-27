As clocks go forward, what about your sleep routine?

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara

With the clocks to go forward this Sunday at 1am for daylight saving time, we will all get an hour less in bed. While 60 minutes less under the sheets is certainly not appealing the way I’ve been sleeping these last few challenging perimenopausal years, it does signal the advent of spring and summer finally after a stormy, dreary winter.

March is apparently national bed month so before we leave it, let’s sneak in a reflection on the crucial importance of quality sleep and examine recommendations to help improve it.

I never had any bother sleeping before the hormones went awry. Now I find if I go to sleep any time before midnight, I’m awake at 3am; 4am; 5am. With no prospect of returning to sleep. Well, if I put on the radio, I’ll eventually dose, but usually around 7am, when it’s time to get up. The madness of it!

I’ve also found my snoring has progressively got worse with the hormones. I’ve done the sleep studies, I’m on the border of sleep apnoea with no remedies offered except a CPAP machine, which would definitely drive the hubby even more bonkers than the snoring.

I’ve tried to do the mouth breathing with the tape, I’ve had a personal tutorial from the king of the mouth-breathers based in Moycullen, Patrick McKeown, but just can’t manage it. I endured four sleepless nights to try and master the practice but had to admit defeat.

I’ve taken drastic steps to lose weight – being overweight they tell us makes snoring worse – through an impossible to maintain regime of self-denial. Yes, the weight came off, but it made no difference to the snoring. I can attest to family and friends who have found the exact same thing.

So, what else can be done given we are constantly told that adults absolutely need between seven and nine hours of sleep per night to function optimally. I’m currently hovering between the five and six hour-mark.

Denise Iordache, sleep therapist and founder of Joyspace Therapy, stresses that sleep is essential for cognitive function, emotional regulation and physical health. Research has found that sleep enhances memory consolidation, emotional resilience and problem-solving skills.

Sleep is the body’s natural way of healing and restoring itself, and without it, we are left vulnerable to both physical and mental health challenges, she warns.

“When we do not get enough sleep, the repercussions are not just limited to feeling groggy or irritable. Chronic sleep deprivation can lead to a host of serious health issues, including impaired cognitive function, weakened immune response, and increased risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes. It can also result in poor decision-making, reduced productivity, and heightened emotional reactivity.

“There is a strong link between sleep and emotional health. Poor sleep can exacerbate stress, anxiety, and depression, while good sleep can improve mood and emotional stability. Studies found that individuals who experience chronic sleep deprivation are more likely to develop mood disorders.

