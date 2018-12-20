Arty and Nollaig get 2019 off to high note in Village Theatre

Musical duo Nollaig Casey and Arty McGlynn will perform at the Village Theatre in Carrabane on Thursday, January 3, getting the year off to a fine start in this unique East Galway venue.

Guitarist Arty and violinist and singer Nollaig have played a significant role in the development of Irish music over the last 30 years and are still going strong, entertaining audiences worldwide.

Cork-born Nollaig and Arty, who is from Tyrone, first met in Dublin in 1979, after which their musical paths kept on crossing. They met at recording sessions, television and radio studios and on stage with Andy Irvine, Planxty, Makem & Clancy and Maura O’Connell.

Marrying in 1984, they became partners in life as well as in music.

Nollaig, who comes from a musical family in West Cork, is one of Ireland’s most gifted fiddle players, renowned at home and abroad for her interpretation of Irish music. These days, she makes frequent appearances with Irish/American supergroup Cherish the Ladies

She began her professional career after graduating with a music degree from UCC at the young age of 19, working for five years with the RTÉ Symphony Orchestra before moving on to become a freelancer.

In 1980, Nollaig joined the legendary band Planxty, touring with them throughout Ireland, UK and Europe.

Through that, she struck up a musical relationship with Dónal Lunny and went on to work with him in the ground-breaking band Coolfin.

Her television appearances include the BBC TV series Bringing it All Back Home and A River of Sound.

