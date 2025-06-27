  • Services

Artworks created through €250,000 climate project to premiere at Westside Arts Festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The artworks created through a quarter-of-a-million-euro city climate project will premiere at Galway’s Westside Arts Festival next month.

‘The Air We Share’, is aimed at finding creative and community-driven solutions to air pollution through art and engagement with the communities of Galway’s Westside.

It’s led by Galway City Council in partnership with Galway Arts Centre, University of Galway, Westside Resource Centre, and Galway Culture Company.

The four chosen artists began their works in collaboration with the local community and scientific partners last November.

Galway-based artist Leon Butler’s project ‘Phosphene’ has used sensors to track and interpret air quality data in Galway to understand the health of the built environment.

Multidisciplinary artist Christopher Steenson’s project ‘I talk to the wind’ incorporates sound walks using live air pollution data and community workshops.

While ‘The 9 Freedoms for the Air’ sees Paula McCloskey and Sam Verdy envision the year 2054, in a world where insects set the rights for the air in their project.

The art projects will feature at this year’s Westside Arts Festival, which takes place from 8th to 12th July 2025.

