  • Services

Services

Arts Festival stages free street spectacle in the city today and tomorrow

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Arts Festival stages free street spectacle in the city today and tomorrow
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Galway International Arts Festival free street spectacle will take to the streets of Galway tonight and tomorrow night

Known as Microcosmos it involves a twelve-meter grasshopper with dazzling eyes, carrying musicians and acrobats on its back

The production by France’s Planete Vapeur will travel from Eyre Square down William Street, Shop Street, Mainguard Street, Bridge Street to Dominick Street Lower and Raven Terrace

Some traffic disruption is expected in the area in and around the parade time which is 9.30 tonight, while tomorrow there will be two stagings 6pm and 9.30pm

More like this:
no_space
Refusal of planning extension to complete final block at Bonham Quay

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCity planners have refused an extension of planning p...

no_space
Study examines links between HHC and psychosis presentations at UHG

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new study has examined the links between HHC and ps...

no_space
Teenager missing from Ballybane found safe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA teenager missing from Ballybane has been found safe...

no_space
Just two properties available to rent for HAP tenants in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJust two properties were available to rent in Galway ...

no_space
The Creatures in My Mind at Kinvara Courthouse

The Creatures in My Mind, a colourful and curious collection of watercolour paintings of humanoid...

no_space
Galway’s Council shows ‘neck’ as it borrows more for new HQ

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley You’d almost admire the neck with w...

no_space
Murtagh capsizes when leading single sculls final but bounces back with Women’s 8 win

Fiona Murtagh is well used to making a splash in the world of rowing, having claimed medals at na...

no_space
Si releases debut single Warm Air

Warm Air is the debut single from Galway singer-songwriter Si Noble and comes from his forthcomin...

no_space
Big chance for struggling Tribesmen to stop the rot against non-league visitors

AN opening-round FAI Cup tie against non-league opposition which had, on paper at least, the look...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up