Arts Festival stages free street spectacle in the city today and tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Galway International Arts Festival free street spectacle will take to the streets of Galway tonight and tomorrow night

Known as Microcosmos it involves a twelve-meter grasshopper with dazzling eyes, carrying musicians and acrobats on its back

The production by France’s Planete Vapeur will travel from Eyre Square down William Street, Shop Street, Mainguard Street, Bridge Street to Dominick Street Lower and Raven Terrace

Some traffic disruption is expected in the area in and around the parade time which is 9.30 tonight, while tomorrow there will be two stagings 6pm and 9.30pm